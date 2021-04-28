Bulgaria Suspects 6 Russians in Arms Depot Blasts – Reports

Bulgarian prosecutors suspect six Russian nationals of involvement in a series of explosions at ammunition and arms factories on its soil, media in the southeastern European nation reported Wednesday.

Prosecutor-General’s Office spokeswoman Siika Mileva said the four incidents dating as far back as a decade ago may be linked to the attempted 2015 poisoning of Bulgarian arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, according to the Bulgarian News Agency.

Three Russian nationals suspected of working for the GRU military intelligence agency are wanted in connection with Gebrev's poisoning, it cited Mileva as saying at a press conference. Three others were reportedly in Bulgaria around the time of the poisoning attempt and the explosions — one of which took place in 2011, two in 2015 and one last year.