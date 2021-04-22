Russia Launches Mass Multi-Forces Military Drills in Crimea

The Russian military has launched mass multiple-forces drills in annexed Crimea, the Defense Ministry said Thursday as Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine raises alarm in the West.

Russia’s navy, aerospace forces, airborne troops and air defense forces are expected to perform air strikes, deploy cruise missiles and use drones during the snap readiness maneuvers.

“More than 10,000 troops, 1,200 weapons units, and more than 40 warships and 20 support vessels are involved in the active phase,” Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted the military as saying.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has arrived in Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014 and has begun militarizing in the years since, to oversee the snap drills.