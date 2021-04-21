As It’s Happening: Russians Prepare to Protest in Support of Ailing Navalny

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s team have called for protests across the country on the day President Vladimir Putin gives his annual address to the nation.

Putin’s most vociferous critic has been on hunger strike for 21 days, demanding to see his own doctors for a host of ailments. They have said he “could die any minute” from cardiac arrest.

Navalny was jailed in January immediately after his return to Russia from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to two and a half years for violating parole on 2014 fraud charges that he calls politically motivated.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who imposed a new round of anti-Russian sanctions last week, said on Saturday that Navalny's plight was "totally, totally unfair, totally inappropriate." EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the bloc holds Russia "responsible" for Navalny’s health.

Here’s a look at the events as they’re happening:

11:00 a.m.: In the center of Moscow, police have blocked off streets near Red Square, Alexandrovsky Garden and Manezhnaya Square where the protest is scheduled for 19:00, Dozhd TV channel reported.

10:55 a.m.: Lybov Sobol, one of Navalny’s closest allies, was detained near a metro station in Moscow, the BBC reported citing Sobol’s lawyer Vladimir Voronin.

10:50 a.m.: In Moscow, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yamish has been detained by police, her lawyer Veronika Polyakova tweeted.





