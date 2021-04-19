Russia Probes YouTube for 'Abusing' Dominant Position – Regulator

Russia has launched a probe against YouTube for "abusing" its dominant position in the market by making "biased" decisions about comment moderation, a government regulator said on Monday.

The move comes as Russia ramps up pressure on foreign tech platforms, with Moscow stepping up its efforts to control the Russian segment of the internet.

The Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said that YouTube's rules relating to the suspension or deletion of accounts are "opaque, biased and unpredictable."

"This leads to sudden blocking and deletion of user accounts without warning and justification," the anti-monopoly regulator said in a statement.

It added that "such behaviour can lead to the infringement of the interests of users" and the "restriction of competition."