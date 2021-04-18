Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Warns of 'Consequences' if Putin Critic Navalny Dies

By AFP
Navalny's doctors on Saturday said his health had rapidly deteriorated and that he could die "any minute." Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA / TASS

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that Russia will face "consequences" if hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies.

Jailed opposition leader Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent, was arrested in January upon returning to Russia after recovering from a near-fatal poisoning attack he says was orchestrated by Moscow.

"In terms of the specific measures we would undertake, we are looking at a variety of different costs that we would impose, and I'm not going to telegraph that publicly at this point," Sullivan told CNN.

"But we have communicated that there will be consequences if Mr. Navalny dies."

The 44-year-old Russian began a hunger strike on March 31 to demand proper medical treatment for back pain and numbness in his legs and hands.

On Saturday, Navalny's doctors said his health had rapidly deteriorated and demanded prison officials grant them immediate access.

"Our patient can die any minute," cardiologist Yaroslav Ashikhmin said, pointing to Navalny's high potassium levels and saying he should be moved to intensive care.

Both France and Germany on Sunday joined a growing international chorus of protest at Navalny's treatment.

Sullivan said the White House had told the Kremlin that Moscow would be "held accountable by the international community" for what happens to Navalny while in Russian custody.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday that Navalny's situation was "totally unfair," but he is facing criticism for not bringing up the dissident's treatment in a phone call to Putin last week or being more forthright in his public comments. 

Sullivan said the White House had already made its position clear to Russia directly and that "the best way to deal with this issue is privately, and through diplomatic channels direct to the uppermost levels of the Russian government."

Read more about: Navalny , United States

Read more

export restrictions

U.S. Expands Russia Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning

The move aims to stop Russia from “accessing sensitive U.S. technologies that might be diverted to its malign chemical weapons activities.”
punitive response

U.S., EU Sanction Russia Over Navalny Poisoning

The U.S. said it is publicly assessing "with high confidence" that FSB officers poisoned Navalny using the Soviet-designed nerve agent Novichok.
Pamfilova

U.S. Criticism of Russian Vote Based on 'Illiterate Lies,' Election Official Says

Russia's election commission refused to give accreditation to 4,500 monitors from Navalny’s media organization.
Navalny

Putin Says U.S. 'Screwed Up' by Backing Navalny

Putin didn't say the anti-corruption blogger's name, again, referring to him as “that individual you mentioned."

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.