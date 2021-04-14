Russian Police Raid Independent Student Outlet Over Navalny Video

Russian authorities demanded earlier this year that DOXA take down its video explaining that students shouldn't be afraid to voice their opinions at the Jan. 23 pro-Navalny protest and that it was unlawful for universities to expel students who attend. DOXA said it had deleted the video at the authorities’ request and maintains that it contained no calls to illegal activity.

Russian police have raided independent student-run publication DOXA’s Moscow offices and charged leading staffers with inciting minors to illegally protest, the outlet said Wednesday.

“Today at 6 a.m. [security officers] carried out searches at the DOXA office and the homes of editors Armen Aramyan, Vladimir Metelkin, Alla Gutnikova and Natasha Tyshkevich,” the outlet said on its website.

DOXA’s Telegram channel said that the law enforcement authorities broke down the office door and seized filming equipment. Security officers also searched the homes of Aramyan's and Gutnikova’s families, the publication said.

All four DOXA staffers have been charged with "inciting minors to participate in illegal activities" after being taken in for questioning by investigators.

Violations of the law are punishable by up to three years in prison.

According to human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov, the charges fall under the same case opened against top Navalny aide Leonid Volkov, who was charged in absentia as he is based in Lithuania.

The publication said in a statement that it will “continue to cover things that are important for young people, and we will continue to stand up for their rights.”

“The pressure that the journalistic community has faced lately is unprecedented, but we will not stop our activities,” the statement said.

On Wednesday afternoon, dozens of supporters gathered outside Moscow's Basmanny District Court, where the editors were due to be sentenced to pre-trial restraints.

“I came here to support Natasha [Tyshkevich],” Anna, 26, told The Moscow Times. “I believe the whole case has been fabricated and politically motivated. I also believe that journalistic activities should not succumb to political repressions.”