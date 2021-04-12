In Leaked Tapes, MH17 Suspects Discussed Buk Transfer Hours Before and After Plane Downing

Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine frequently discussed the movements of the Buk missile system that investigators believe was used to down Flight MH17 in July 2014, the Dutch Nieuwsuur current affairs program reported Sunday, citing leaked recordings of their phone calls.

Nieuwsuur obtained tapes of thousands of phone calls made by MH17 suspect Sergei Dubinsky before, during and after the downing of the passenger flight. The conversations were tapped by the Ukrainian secret service. A spokesperson for the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) told The Moscow Times that they are also in possession of the tapes.

Dubinsky is one of four men being tried in absentia by the JIT over the loss of the Malaysia Airlines jet, which was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was downed over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

Dubinsky is a former military intelligence officer who fought in Afghanistan and Chechnya before moving to eastern Ukraine and heading the separatists’ intelligence services. He is accused by Dutch prosecutors of arranging the transport of the Buk ground-to-air missile launcher that has been at the center of the investigation into the MH17 downing.

In October 2015, a report by the Dutch safety board concluded that a single, powerful Russian-made Buk missile hit the plane. The JIT has said it has proof the Buk missile system that shot down the plane was brought from Russia.

Russia continues to deny any involvement and has previously suggested that the missile came from a Ukrainian fighter jet.

According to Niewsuur, Dubinsky first discussed the transportation of the Buk missile with other separatists the day prior to the downing.

Dubinsky says that there is nothing he can do against the Ukrainian combat aircraft.

“If I can get the Buk system early enough in the morning, I can take it there. Then it’s okay. If not, I’m in the s***,” he says.

Dubinsky later responds to another call: “Well, the Buk is expected tonight. After that, all our problems should be solved.”