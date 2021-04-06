Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Warns Myanmar Sanctions Could Spark 'Full-Blown Civil Conflict'

By AFP
Updated:
Russia has sought to develop ties with the military junta in Myanmar since the country's Feb. 1 coup. EPA / TASS

Russia said on Tuesday it opposed sanctions against the junta in Myanmar, warning that punitive measures could spark a large-scale civil war in the country.

"A course towards threats and pressure including the use of sanctions against the current Myanmar authorities has no future and is extremely dangerous," news agency Interfax quoted a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying.

Such policies would "push the Burmese towards a full-blown civil conflict."

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a Feb. 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and derailed the country's experiment with democracy.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 550 people have been killed in anti-coup unrest.

International powers have sought to pile pressure on the military by hitting its sprawling business interests, which include the lucrative jade and ruby trade.

But so far neither sanctions nor calls for restraint have shown any sign of holding back the junta as it struggles to quell the widespread unrest.

Last week the UN Security Council unanimously "expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation."

Russia has sought to develop ties with the military junta and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin joined last month's annual parade showcasing Myanmar's military prowess.

As the regime held the parade for Armed Forces Day more than 100 people were killed.

At the parade Russia showcased its equipment including T-72 tanks, MiG-29 fighter jets and Mi-24 helicopters.

Read more about: Sanctions

Read more

Blacklisted

EU Sanctions Eight Russians Over Azov Sea

The Council of the European Union said Russia "used military force with no justification."
Loophole

Russia's Top Banks Plot Temporary Sanctions Workaround

"Each important bank has a step-by-step plan," one senior financial official said.
Sanctions accusations

Russia's Rosneft Says U.S. Statements on Its Venezuela Operations Groundless

The oil producer was conducting "purely commercial operations" in line with international law, Rosneft said.
Reactions

'Insane, Ridiculous': Russian Lawmakers React to New U.S. Sanctions Bill

The U.S. sanctions bill lists Russian banks, sovereign debt and the oil and gas sector, among other targets.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.