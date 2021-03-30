Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Lawyers Seek State Regulations on Recommendation Engines – Kommersant

Proposed regulations would apply to social networks, news aggregators, streaming services and online marketplaces. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Lawyers from the Russian Bar Association have called on lawmakers to impose regulations on websites’ recommendation algorithms, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday. 

The proposed regulations would apply to social networks, news aggregators, streaming services and online marketplaces, Kommersant cited the lawyers as saying in their proposal to the State Duma and Federation Council. 

Algorithms recommending content, goods or services based on one’s interests should be independently audited and users should be able to turn them off, the lawyers from the RBA Moscow branch’s commission on legal support for the digital economy said.

These algorithms can artificially create an abnormal interest in goods and "immerse a person inside an information shell that corresponds with his beliefs," the commission’s head Alexander Zhuravlev told Kommersant. 

Such technologies can influence public opinion, "increasing the risk of social conflict," he added. 

The commission proposed imposing the regulations on websites that have at least 100,000 daily users and process the data of at least 500,000 Russian users, Kommersant reported. 

In addition to allowing users to turn the algorithms off voluntarily, the lawyers said recommendation algorithms must be audited in order to prevent the promotion of illegal content on these platforms. 

Experts interviewed by Kommersant called the proposed regulations “excessive” and warned that they could negatively affect the entire digital economy.

In late 2020, Russia passed several laws aimed at regulating online information, giving officials the ability to block social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and YouTube within the country. 

This month, Russia threatened to block Twitter, claiming that the platform failed to take down over 3,000 tweets containing banned content related to child pornography, drug use and calls for minors to commit suicide.

Read more about: Social media , Technology

Read more

internal messenger

Moscow City Hall Develops App to ‘Replace’ Skype, Slack – RBC

The app disappeared from Google Play after RBC sent a request for comment to Moscow’s IT department.
non-compliance

Russia to Fine Social Media Giants For Keeping Up Pro-Navalny Videos

Videos broke Russia’s law against inciting minors to attend an unsanctioned demonstration, the state communications regulator said.
DON'T PRESS SEND

Top Russian Social Network Tackles Bullies

VKontakte conducted a one-day test of a tool urging people to reconsider offensive messages.
love potion

Russia’s Largest Social Network Starts Dating App to Rival Tinder

Lovina will be free, with no advertising, and aims to earn on in-app services such as promoting a user’s profile.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.