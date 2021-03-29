Navalny Says Risks ‘Torture-Like’ Solitary Confinement With Prison Reprimands

Navalny, 44, is serving a sentence of two and a half years for violating parole in an old fraud case while recovering abroad from poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Monday that he risks being sent to “torture-like” solitary confinement after he received several reprimands at a notoriously harsh penal colony.

In his latest social media update, Navalny said administrators at Penal Colony No. 2 east of Moscow handed him six reprimands over two weeks. The prison camp outside the Vladimir region town of Pokrov is infamous for psychological isolation and harsh conditions for inmates.

Navalny added that he faces 20 more reprimands for infractions that include “getting up 10 minutes before wake-up” and “wearing a T-shirt at a meeting with lawyers.” Another colony where Navalny had been held for a two-week coronavirus quarantine issued four reprimands in two weeks.

“You get two reprimands and can go to solitary confinement, which is an unpleasant thing with conditions that are close to torture,” Navalny wrote.

The reprimands mean that President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic is no longer eligible for early parole, his lawyer said last week. Navalny’s lawyers have raised concerns over his health in recent days and he himself has shared fears of losing his leg due to prison authorities’ inaction.