'Russian Hackers' Again Target German MPs — Report

Several German lawmakers have once again fallen victim to a cyberattack, local media said Friday, with security experts pointing the finger at Russian hackers.

Hackers used phishing emails to gain access to the computers of at least seven federal MPs and 31 lawmakers in regional parliaments, according to Der Spiegel weekly.

A spokesman for the lower house of parliament confirmed the cyber attack but said there was "currently no indication" of a direct attack on the IT infrastructure of the German Bundestag.

Security experts suspect Russia's GRU military intelligence service of being behind the hacking, Der Spiegel said, through the "Ghostwriter" group which reportedly specializes in spreading disinformation.

It remains unclear if any sensitive information was accessed, the magazine added.