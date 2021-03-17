Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Says Security Forces Thwart IS Terror Attack

During the raid, officers found parts for an improvised explosive device, an Islamic State flag and a map of Maykop. Russian Federal Security Service / TASS

Russian security officers have detained an alleged Islamic State supporter who was plotting a terrorist attack in southern Russia, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday. 

The unnamed suspect, a native of Central Asia, is accused of planning a terrorist attack at a shopping mall in the republic of Adygeya’s capital of Maykop, TASS cited the Federal Security Service (FSB)’s press service as saying. 

Video published by TASS shows FSB officers raiding the subject’s residence. The suspect, who can be seen lying face down, confesses to planning the terrorist attack to "avenge his brothers" from the Islamic State.

During the raid, officers found parts for an improvised explosive device, an Islamic State flag and a map of Maykop. They also seized communications devices “containing a significant amount of terrorist content,” online instructions for manufacturing terrorist equipment and fake migration documents, TASS reported.

The man now faces criminal charges of planning a terrorist attack, which carry a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison.

Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

