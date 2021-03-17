Russia Says Security Forces Thwart IS Terror Attack

Russian security officers have detained an alleged Islamic State supporter who was plotting a terrorist attack in southern Russia, the state-run TASS news agency reported Wednesday.

The unnamed suspect, a native of Central Asia, is accused of planning a terrorist attack at a shopping mall in the republic of Adygeya’s capital of Maykop, TASS cited the Federal Security Service (FSB)’s press service as saying.

Video published by TASS shows FSB officers raiding the subject’s residence. The suspect, who can be seen lying face down, confesses to planning the terrorist attack to "avenge his brothers" from the Islamic State.