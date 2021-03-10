In Photos: Eurasia’s Highest Volcano Erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka

Eurasia’s highest active volcano, Kluchevskaya Sopka, erupted in Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula earlier this month.
Luckily for those who are not able (or too scared) to witness the equally dangerous and spectacular natural phenomenon with their own eyes, the continuous explosive activity is being documented on camera and widely shared on social media.
Kluchevskaya Sopka was formed about 6,000 years ago and has been an active volcano since its first recorded eruption in 1697.
The ongoing eruption is taking place on the northwestern slope of the volcano at an altitude of 2,800 meters.
A formation of a cinder volcanic cone — the triangle-shaped hill formed when material from the eruption accumulates around the volcanic vent — was recorded during the eruption.
The volcano’s activity is being monitored by the regional Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, which is tasked with alerting first responders if the eruption is deemed dangerous to nearby communities.
The volatile mixture that results from lava flow meeting ice and snow covering the volcano risks washing away roads between nearby villages Klyuchi and Kozyrevsk and disrupting the ecosystems of neighboring rivers.
According to scientists, local residents have “no reason to worry” at this time and can sit back and enjoy the sight of this seemingly apocalyptic event.