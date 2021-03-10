In Photos: Eurasia’s Highest Volcano Erupts in Russia’s Kamchatka

Luckily for those who are not able (or too scared) to witness the equally dangerous and spectacular natural phenomenon with their own eyes, the continuous explosive activity is being documented on camera and widely shared on social media.

Kluchevskaya Sopka was formed about 6,000 years ago and has been an active volcano since its first recorded eruption in 1697.

The ongoing eruption is taking place on the northwestern slope of the volcano at an altitude of 2,800 meters.