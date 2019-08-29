Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Flash Floods Paralyze Far East Russia, Prompt State of Emergency

Vkontakte / Vladivostok

Over a dozen cities and districts on Russia’s Pacific coast have declared a state of emergency over torrential rains that have caused severe floods this week.

Footage showed flooded roads and homes, as well as dangerous mudslides, in the major Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. Weather forecasters say a month’s worth of rainfall has descended on the city in two days, with more precipitation expected in the coming days.

“Due to heavy rains, a regional emergency has been introduced in the Primorye region that covers 15 municipalities,” the regional administration announced Thursday.

Vladivostok’s municipal administration declared an emergency Wednesday, saying it will stay in place until relief efforts are complete. Around 100 homes have flooded in nearby villages and one road has been washed out, it said.

Vladivostok Mayor Oleg Gumeniuk on Thursday estimated that the damage to Vladivostok's infrastructure at 100 million rubles ($1.5 million).

Emergency officials tallied 500 flooded homes in the region and said almost 170 people have been evacuated.

No casualties have been reported.

In neighboring Japan, floods and landslides caused by torrential rains have killed at least two people and prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders for nearly 850,000 people and a rare emergency warning.

Read more about: Environment , Nature

Read more

Rescue mission

Siberians Rescue Pets From Historic Floods With Amphibious Tank

Rescuers saved as many as 100 dogs, cats, chickens and pigs stranded atop houses and wreckage.
dangerous waters

Devastating Floods Continue in Southern Siberia

Over 1,160 people were evacuated by emergency services.
'whale prison'

Russian Activists Slam 'Traumatic' Freeing of Captive Whales

The whales were transported in tight containers and released without being rehabilitated to the wild, activists say.
Environmental expansion

Russia Has Most Protected Natural Areas in the World, WWF Says

Russia has 3.3 times more protected natural areas than previously thought.

The need for honest and objective information on Russia is more relevant now than ever before!

To keep our newsroom in Moscow running, we need your support.