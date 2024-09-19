Russian Business Lobby Calls for Construction in Protected Forests to Boost Domestic Tourism

One of Russia’s largest business lobbying groups is urging the government to permit hotel construction in protected forests to address the increasing demand for domestic tourism, according to documents obtained by Forbes Russia.

At least 260 tourism infrastructure projects, with a projected investment of 304.8 billion rubles ($3.28 billion), are currently in limbo due to restrictions in Russia’s forest protection laws, Opora Rossii was cited as estimating.

Opora, a nationwide organization representing small and medium-sized businesses, calculated that revenues from domestic tourism are growing 30% annually. This surge coincides with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which made travel to popular European destinations more difficult for Russians.