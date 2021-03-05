Russia’s Excess Death Toll Approaches 400K

Russia recorded more than 55,000 excess deaths in January, data from the country’s official statistics agency (Rosstat) published Friday showed.

Since the start of the pandemic until the end of January — the latest such data is available — Russia has now recorded 394,000 more deaths than in the previous period. That represents a 24% increase in fatality and one of the highest excess death tolls in the world, even after adjusting for population.

Excess deaths are calculated by comparing fatalities during the pandemic with mortality rates in the same months of previous years. It is seen by demographers as the most reliable indicator of the human toll of the coronavirus.

In Russia’s case, researchers have asserted that the real excess death toll is likely higher. As mortality rates have been falling fast in recent years, the number of real excess deaths could be higher if non-coronavirus deaths have continued their decline throughout the pandemic.