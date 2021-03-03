Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Hotel Bookings Surpass European Cities Facing Virus Restrictions

Updated:
Unlike other European cities, the Russian capital has remained relatively open with only limited restrictions imposed. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

Moscow hotels have the highest occupancy rates in Europe, the Vedomosti business daily reported Wednesday, citing data from consulting company Cushman & Wakefield. 

Unlike other European cities, the Russian capital has remained relatively open with only limited restrictions imposed when new coronavirus infections began to soar in the fall. Since late January, most restrictions have been lifted on museums, theaters and other cultural institutions, while bars and nightclubs have been allowed to operate as normal. 

Moscow took the lead from Istanbul with 43.6% of its hotel capacity filled in January, Vedomosti reported. It was followed by Azerbaijan’s capital of Baku in second place and Istanbul and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg sharing third place. 

The latest rankings are a far cry from the pre-pandemic days of January 2020, when London led in first place followed by Paris, Istanbul, Manchester and Madrid, with Moscow trailing behind in 15th place. 

The news comes amid reports of tourism operators planning to organize “vaccine tours” for foreigners wishing to receive Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. Russian health officials this week said that the prospect of vaccine tourism remains unlikely.

Currently, Russia’s borders are open to citizens of 21 countries that have reciprocal flight agreements including Turkey, Tanzania, Switzerland, UAE, Maldives, Egypt, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Serbia, Cuba, Japan, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Vietnam, India, Qatar, Finland, Greece and Singapore. Flights with Britain have been suspended since December over the emergence of a new coronavirus variant there.

Read more about: Moscow , Travel , Europe , Coronavirus

Read more

LIFE IN THE PANDEMIC

Moscow Confronts Second Coronavirus Wave, in Photos

For the Russian capital's 12.7 million residents, life largely continues as normal — but with some restrictions.
no-travel zone

EU Considers Blocking Russians Upon Reopening Borders – NYT

The EU could bar American, Brazilian and Russian visitors over the countries’ failures to control the coronavirus.
LOCKDOWN MAYHEM

Traffic Jams, Large Queues Mark First Day of Moscow’s Coronavirus Travel Passes

Passes are required for all trips by public and personal transport and residents face steep fines for violations.
tech enforcements

Moscow Rolls Out Virus Quarantine Passes Despite Pledging Otherwise – BBC

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin had ruled out using QR codes to police people’s movements during the monthlong lockdown.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.