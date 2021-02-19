Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Re-Opens to Foreigners with Work Visas

Russia announced new easing of border restrictions for foreigners with work permits. Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency

Foreign nationals may now enter Russia for work purposes as long as their employer obtains permission ahead of time, according to a decree published by the Russian government Friday.

The decree, which went into effect on Feb. 16, follows a nearly yearlong suspension on most foreign arrivals to Russia prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, Russia had only allowed entry to foreigners holding “highly-qualified specialist” visas and their family members, as well as citizens of countries that made reciprocal flight agreements with Russia and foreign students arriving from those countries.

Under the latest decree, any foreigner with a Russian work permit or a teacher’s permit wishing to enter the country can ask their employer to file a request with the relevant ministry, said Timur Beslangurov, a lawyer from the Moscow-based Vista Immigration agency. 

“Every company in its charter has a code for its activity that falls under the authority of a certain ministry — for example, if you work in wholesale, your employer would apply through the Industry and Trade Ministry,” Beslangurov told The Moscow Times. 

If the ministry approves the employer’s request, the foreigner’s documents are automatically forwarded to the federal border service and they are added to the “approved entry” list, he said.

All individuals arriving to Russia are required to present English or Russian-language proof that they have tested negative for the coronavirus less than 72 hours before arriving.

Read more about: Travel

Read more

record-setting spread

Russia Suggests Domestic Travel Ban to Slow Coronavirus

The Health Ministry later said Health Minister Mikhail Murashko's words were taken out of context.
round trip

Russia to Debut ‘Flight to Nowhere’

Cooped-up passengers looking to recreate the travel experience will be able to spend 1.5 hours in the air from Moscow to Moscow.
cutting the red tape

Everything You Need to Know About Russia’s New E-Visas

Citizens of 52 countries will be able to visit Russia in just a few clicks once pandemic border restrictions are lifted.
failure to launch

Russia Extends International Flight Ban Due to Coronavirus

Foreign citizens and stateless people will not be allowed entry into Russia until 11:59 p.m. July 31.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.