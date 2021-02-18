Latvia Bans Russian TV Host Over Hitler Remarks

Latvia on Thursday said it would ban entry to a Russian TV host after he called Hitler a "very brave man" while disparaging Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. "The glorification of Nazism in any form is unacceptable to Latvia," Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on Twitter.

На основании ч. 2 ст. 61 Закона об иммиграции я принял решение о включении гражданина Российской Федерации Владимира Соловьева в список нежелательных лиц Латвийской Республики. Для Латвии не приемлема глорификация нацизма в любой форме. — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) February 18, 2021

Vladimir Solovyov, known as a Kremlin propagandist, is on a list of 35 people whom Navalny's team has urged the European Union to sanction. Hitler "was personally a very brave man", Solovyov could be heard saying in a live broadcast. "Unlike this codpiece Fuhrer [Navalny], he [Hitler] did not get out of army service. He fought honorably in the First World War," Solovyov said.