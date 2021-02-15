Russian Covid Medic Says Fired Over Pro-Navalny Flashlight Photo

A Moscow coronavirus hospital medic said he has been fired for joining a flashlight protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny while wearing his protective gear. Saidanvar Sulaimonov was among the tens of thousands to share photos of themselves holding up phone flashlights Sunday in a show of muted solidarity after weeks of police crackdowns on street protests. The Kremlin said there were no mass arrests Sunday because the protesters had not violated any laws.

Sulaimonov wrote on Twitter early Monday that the converted Krylatskoye Ice Palace's Covid-19 hospital administration “quietly and peacefully” terminated him after 2.5 months of work as an orderly. “Since I work in the ‘red zone,’ I couldn’t go outside and take pictures,” he wrote in a Twitter thread. “I decided to [stage the pro-Navalny flashlight protest] inside the hospital.” Sulaimonov said a senior nurse “called me on the floor” after Russian news outlets shared a photograph of him wearing protective gear and flashing a light from a phone featuring a sticker of Navalny’s logo. “That’s how I lost my job overnight because of my civic stance. This is what they do to all dissenters in Russia,” Sulaimonov wrote. At least 10 people were detained at Sunday’s flashlight protests in Moscow, Simferopol and Novosibirsk. Nine more detentions were reported in Kazan, the only Russian city to have authorized protests in support of political prisoners.