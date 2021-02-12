Russian-Born ‘Fake Heiress’ Anna Sorokin Released From U.S. Prison – Reports

A New York City court in 2019 sentenced Anna Sorokin to at least four years in prison for posing as a German heiress named Anna Delvey and scamming banks and friends into giving her $275,000. A judge counted 561 days spent on Rikers Island toward her sentence.

A Russian-born socialite has been released from U.S. prison after completing a nearly four-year sentence for theft and larceny, the Insider reported Thursday.

Citing New York State Department of Corrections records, The Insider reported that Sorokin was released from the Albion Correctional Facility in upstate New York.

The Department of Corrections records reportedly gave her “merit released to parole” due to her good behavior in prison.

Sorokin faces deportation to Germany, which the Insider reports could be complicated by coronavirus travel restrictions and the Biden administration’s moves to limit deportations.

The 30-year-old is reportedly appealing the charges, with the Insider quoting her attorney saying “she has her whole identity riding on this.”

Sorokin had paid restitution to her victims from a $320,000 advance she received from Netflix to produce a limited series of her time as a “Soho grifter,” the Insider reported.

Sorokin was born in Russia in 1991 and moved with her family to Germany at age 16, New York magazine reported in a 2018 profile that drew widespread attention to her case.