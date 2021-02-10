Visitors To Karabakh To Require Russian Permission

Visitors to Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh now have to get Russian permission ahead of time.

The territory's de facto ministry of foreign affairs announced new entry regulations for foreigners on Feb. 8, and one of the provisions was that Russian peacekeeping forces will examine applications "for security purposes" before they are approved.

It's not clear what prompted the new regulation, which the de facto authorities say had already been in effect before being announced. The day before, a gadfly source claimed that a group of French journalists and activists had been turned away at the de facto Armenia-Karabakh border and that it was because the Armenian government had made a secret agreement with Azerbaijan allowing Baku to control who enters Karabakh.

Karabakh's de facto foreign minister David Babayan denied the reports about Azerbaijani control, claiming that the new border regulations were necessary because of the presence of foreign fighters in Azerbaijan proper.

"The fact that a large number of mercenary terrorists recruited to fight against Artsakh [an alternate Armenian name for Karabakh] still remain in Azerbaijan forces us to improve the procedure of registering those entering Artsakh," he said in an interview with Armenian Public Radio, without elaborating on the (improbable) connection.

"We have established close cooperation with the Russian peacekeepers because they are among the key role-players in maintaining peace and stability," he added.

A spokesperson for Karabakh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a query from Eurasianet for comment.

Anush Ghavalyan, a former adviser to the head of the territory’s parliament, said she thought the new rule was appropriate.

"There is a new reality in Karabakh," she told Eurasianet. "Given that our security now depends also on Russian peacekeepers, I think the regulation fully fits this reality."