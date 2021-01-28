Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Once-Jailed Populist Japarov Sworn in as Kyrgyz President

By Tolkun Namatbayeva for AFP
Sadyr Japarov won January's presidential election by a landslide with close to 80% of the vote. Abylai Saralayev / TASS

Populist Sadyr Japarov was sworn in as president of ex-Soviet Kyrgyzstan Thursday, completing a remarkable transformation from prisoner to president in just a few months.

Japarov, 52, was serving jail time on hostage-taking charges before being freed during a political crisis over a parliamentary vote in October, beginning a dizzying rise to the top job.

He won a Jan. 10 presidential election by landslide with close to 80% of the vote.

Japarov on Thursday swore to "preserve the integrity of the people and the security of the country" as he placed his hand on the Kyrgyz constitution, which is set to be overhauled in the coming months.

Voters chose a presidential form of government over a parliamentary model in a referendum held in parallel to the presidential vote.

A Kyrgyz cabinet official said Japarov would make his first foreign trip as president to Russia, where hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz live and work.

Japarov called the exodus a "tragedy" at his inauguration ceremony.

"I, like all patriots of the country, dream that Kyrgyzstan will become economically developed, dynamic, strong and free," Japarov said.

"A country where human rights are observed, where there is a dictatorship of law, and youth look to the future with optimism."

Japarov's "dictatorship of law" comment parrots the famous catchphrase of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Yet Moscow has taken a dim view of political upheavals in the mountainous country of 6.5 million that looks to next-door China for loans and investment.

Putin last year called the overthrow of the previous government a "misfortune" and chided Bishkek for seeking a political model based on Western democracies.

Selective justice?

The new constitution is likely to grant the head of state sweeping new powers when it is passed and reverse the single-term limit imposed on presidents after a bloody uprising ousted the country's second leader in 2010.

Two of Japarov's vote challengers Abdil Segizbayev and Kursan Asanov were detained by law enforcement earlier this week, raising fears that Japarov's reign will continue the cycle of revenge and selective justice that has defined local politics.

Segizbayev, who was serving as national security chief at the time of Japarov's arrest in 2017, was detained over charges of abuse of office.

Asanov, who proclaimed himself acting interior minister during the same unrest that propelled Japarov to power, has been detained for his alleged role in seizing the ministry building during demonstrations.

And former prime minister Mukhammedkali Abylgaziyev was also arrested on Tuesday and charged with illegal enrichment.

But an important power-broker and former customs boss who is currently under U.S. sanctions, Rayimbek Matraimov, has so far avoided jail, despite Japarov pledging to "bring (Matraimov) to justice" in an address to the nation back in October.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry accused U.S. ambassador Donald Lu of interference last month when Lu called on civil society to push for Matraimov's conviction.

Matraimov is currently under house arrest as part of an investigation into corruption schemes at the country's borders but cut a deal to avoid pre-trial detention by repaying damages to the state, security services said.

Kyrgyzstan has long been the freest of the five former Soviet Central Asian states but political infighting and chronic corruption have ensured it has remained the second poorest among Soviet successor states.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, who became the third Kyrgyz president to step down over unrest last year was shown attending Japarov's inauguration.

Thousands rose up after a parliamentary vote saw parties close to Jeenbekov dominate, amid allegations of massive vote-buying.

The vote's results were subsequently annulled.

Read more about: Kyrgyzstan

Read more

opinion Paul Bartlett

Bleak Outlook for Kyrgyzstan’s Free Press After Japarov’s Landslide Win in Presidential Poll

The country’s independent media are anxiously waiting to see if there will be a crackdown on outlets not in favor with the new regime.
2020 IN REVIEW

7 Protests That Defined the Year in Russia and Former Soviet Republics

Anger in Khabarovsk, historic demonstrations in Belarus and revolution in Kyrgyzstan.
only a memory

Kyrgyzstan Tears Down Government Gates in Symbolic Move After Crisis

The newly-elected parliament speaker called the move "a symbol of the openness of the new government to the people."
seeking stability

Kyrgyzstan President Resigns to End Post-Election Crisis

"I am not clinging to power. ... I have taken the decision to resign," Jeenbekov said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.