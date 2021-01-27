Russian TikTokers Detained for Attacking FSB Car at Navalny Protests

A popular TikToker and his friends have been detained for allegedly vandalizing a Russian security services car during mass rallies in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, media reported Wednesday. Konstantin Lakeyev, 18, is suspected of attacking the car appearing to belong to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in a widely shared video from Saturday’s unauthorized protests demanding Navalny’s release. State media reported that the car’s driver was hospitalized with a gouged eye.

The OVD-Info police-monitoring website reported that friends lost contact with Lakeyev after his detention Tuesday evening. He reappeared briefly 12 hours later saying that he was being held pending a court hearing later in the day. Interfax, citing an unnamed source, reported that investigators have asked a Moscow court to arrest Lakeyev as a suspect in a criminal case into hooliganism and property damage. The news agency added that several of his fellow influencers have also been detained for questioning at a TikTok house they share outside Moscow on suspicion of vandalizing the state car.