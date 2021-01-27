Russian Police Search Navalny's Apartment, HQ – Aides

Russian law enforcement officers are carrying out searches of Alexei Navalny's Moscow apartment and his team's headquarters, the jailed opposition leader's aides said Wednesday. The searches come ahead of a second round of nationwide unauthorized rallies calling for Navalny's release planned for Jan. 31. Last Saturday, tens of thousands of Russians in over 120 towns and cities took to the streets, resulting in nearly 4,000 detentions, a one-day record. “Alexei Navalny’s apartment in the Maryino [district] is being searched. There are many ‘heavies’ in masks. They started to break down the door,” the head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) Ivan Zhdanov tweeted, adding that Navalny's brother Oleg is in the apartment.

Сотрудники спецподразделений выламывают дверь в студию «Навальный Live». pic.twitter.com/ATyp8teTYZ — baza (@bazabazon) January 27, 2021

The security services also searched an apartment in which Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya has been staying, Zhdanov said in a separate tweet. The FBK said on its Telegram channel that officers are searching its headquarters. Officers have also arrived at the "Navalny LIVE" studio where the opposition leader's team films its YouTube series, FBK lawyer Lyubov Sobol tweeted. According to Zhdanov, the Interior Ministry carried out the searches within the framework of Article 236 of the Criminal Code which relates to violations of sanitary and epidemiological standards.

Right now at Yulia Navalnaya's apartment on Avtozavodskaya. Security services are trying to break down the door. She will says she will not open until her lawyer arrives. #Navalny #navalnyprotests #навальный pic.twitter.com/HFT7M9dNRW — Daily from the Duma (@FromTheDuma) January 27, 2021