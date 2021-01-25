News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Navalny protests

More than 3,500 protesters were arrested at demonstrations across Russia in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor reported Sunday as prosecutors probed possible violence "on the part of law enforcement."

The arrests marked the largest number of detentions at opposition rallies in the history of modern Russia. Saturday's protests also took on an unprecedented geographic scale, spanning more than 100 cities across the country and involving tens of thousands of people.

The West has widely condemned the "harsh tactics" used against demonstrators, several of whom were injured in clashes with police. EU foreign ministers are due to consider their response to Navalny's detention on Monday.

Outer forces

The Kremlin accused the United States of interfering in Russia's domestic affairs for distributing a "demonstration alert" to U.S. citizens in Russia recommending they avoid protests.

A U.S. mission spokeswoman said U.S. embassies and consulates around the world routinely issue safety messages to U.S. citizens. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said Saturday that Washington supported "the right of all people to peaceful protest [and] freedom of expression.”

Unbending pipe

The Russian ship tasked with completing the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has begun work in waters off Denmark, the company said Sunday.

Work on the massive project resumed in German waters in December after being suspended for nearly a year due to the threat of U.S. sanctions. The European Parliament on Friday passed a non-binding resolution urging Brussels to block the 1,200-kilometer pipeline's completion.