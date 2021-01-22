Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Seeks Lengthy Jail Term for Navalny – Bloomberg

Updated:
Navalny was swiftly jailed this week following his return from Germany. Sergei Ilnitsky / EPA / TASS

The Kremlin seeks to imprison poisoned and jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny for as much as 13 and a half years in an attempt to derail his movement, Bloomberg reported Friday.

The new threat of lengthy incarceration marks a departure from the Kremlin's previous strategy of jailing him for no more than a few weeks at a time. Navalny was swiftly jailed this week following his return from Germany, where he was recovering from what Western scientists determined to be poisoning with Novichok.

Navalny could next month get up to three and a half years in prison as part of an old embezzlement case he says is politically motivated, Bloomberg cited two unnamed sources close to the Russian leadership as saying. 

He could get another 10 years in prison as part of a new criminal case alleging that he stole supporters' donations, the news agency reported, noting that the hard line comes from the Kremlin’s belief that Navalny is a Western cutout. The Kremlin also reportedly hopes that Navalny’s “highly personalized movement will lose direction once he’s in prison.”

From jail, Navalny has called for street protests this Saturday after releasing a viral video detailing President Vladimir Putin’s alleged seaside “palace” serving as a catalyst. The video has racked up more than 50 million views since it was posted Wednesday.

Navalny’s close associate Leonid Volkov said it was premature to expect the Kremlin to follow through on the long jail term before seeing the turnout at Saturday’s demonstrations. Observers have speculated that the rallies could draw smaller-than-expected crowds despite simmering discontent over falling incomes and Putin’s approval ratings dipping to all-time lows last year.

“Hold on burying him,” Volkov wrote on Twitter. “The Kremlin plans a lot but not much of it happens. And it all depends not on [their] wishes but on us.”

Navalny was arrested Sunday upon his return from five months of treatment in Germany, where military scientists determined that he had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in Siberia. A makeshift court inside a police station north of Moscow ordered him to serve 30 days in prison pending the embezzlement trial that could result in his 3.5-year sentencing.

Russia denies that Navalny was poisoned and accuses Berlin of withholding evidence proving otherwise.

Navalny accuses Putin of personally ordering his attempted assassination, while his allies accuse Russian law enforcement authorities of stalling a good-faith investigation into his poisoning.

This article has been corrected to clarify that Navalny could be jailed for a term up to 13.5 years, and not 13.5 years by default.

Read more about: Navalny , Kremlin

Read more

opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Dissident Wins Bittersweet Victory Over Putin (Op-ed)

The Kremlin has been playing an unpredictable game with Navalny.
Kremlin

Putin Snubs Navalny’s Name Because He Doesn’t Like Him, Kremlin Says

Russian officials have a tradition of not saying Navalny's name in public
Kremlin

Navalny Won’t Hand the Kremlin Freebies by Criticizing Sobchak

In his weekly YouTube show on Thursday, Navalny addressed concerns that Sobchak could split the liberal opposition ticket
opinion Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Casting the Stars of the Kremlin’s Next Show: Elections 2018 (Op-ed)

Will Vladimir Putin run in the next presidential elections, and if he does, who will the Kremlin handpick to run against him?

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.