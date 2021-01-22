Support The Moscow Times!
Alexei Navalny’s Turbulent Return to Russia

Russia's top opposition leader Alexei Navalny has dominated the headlines this week following his defiant return to Russia from Germany.

The anti-corruption campaigner arrived in Moscow on Sunday from Germany, where he had spent the last six months recovering from a Novichok poisoning.

Upon his arrival, Navalny was swiftly detained and taken to a police station outside the city.

At the police station, he was sentenced by a judge to 30 days in jail due to not checking in with authorities in-person while in Germany, a stipulation as part of a suspended sentence in a 2014 embezzlement case.

He now awaits trial in jail and has an additional court hearing on Feb. 5 for a libel case in which he called a Russian WWII veteran a "shame to our country" for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video.

This Saturday, Navalny and his allies have called on supporters to stage nationwide protests in what observers say will test his support among the public.

