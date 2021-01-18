News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Navalny Homecoming Russian police detained prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny on his arrival in Moscow from Germany on Sunday, where he had been recovering from an attempted poisoning by the nerve agent Novichok. The United States, the European Union, several EU governments, Canada and a senior aide to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden immediately called for his release, with some in the EU urging new sanctions against Moscow. Amnesty International declared Navalny a prisoner of conscience.





Alexei Navalny before his detention. Mstyslav Chernov / AP / TASS

Probing poison Germany has transmitted to Russia transcripts of interviews with Navalny as part of its response to Moscow's request for assistance in its investigation into the poisoning, Berlin said Saturday. Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova countered that the answers contained “nothing of substance.” Europe’s human rights court has registered Navalny’s complaint against Russia for failing to investigate his poisoning. Safe passage Russia announced Saturday it plans to resume flights starting Jan. 27 with India, Qatar, Finland and Vietnam, where it deemed new daily coronavirus infection rates to be low enough for safe travel. Russian airlines were reported to have reopened some 169 flights since Russia began easing its international travel ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic in September.

Some flights will resume Jan. 27. Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency