Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Billionaire Georgia Party Leader Says Quitting Politics

By AFP
Bidzina Ivanishvili he has been widely believed to be the man in charge in Georgia. David Mdzinarishvili / TASS

The billionaire leader of Georgia's ruling party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, who is widely seen as the Western-backed country's most powerful man, announced Monday he was quitting politics.

Ivanishvili made the announcement after his Georgian Dream party claimed a narrow victory in a tightly contested parliamentary election last year that sparked protests.

"My mission has been accomplished," the country's richest man said in a statement.

"I have made the decision to finally retire from politics and fully distance myself from the reins of power." 

Ivanishvili said he was stepping down as party chairman ahead of his 65th birthday next month and that it was time to "advance young people to the forefront."

He said he was "returning to my pre-2011, private lifestyle."

Georgia held a parliamentary election in October and November but protests broke out after the first round and the opposition boycotted the second round.

Georgian Dream scored a narrow victory against opposition parties, which accused it of "massively falsifying" the results, claims the ruling party denied.

Georgia became a darling of the West after Mikheil Saakashvili came to power in the 2003 Rose Revolution and instituted reforms to boost democratic institutions and battle corruption.

But a brief war with Russia in 2008 and political infighting has dimmed hopes of the country joining NATO and the European Union.

In power since 2012, Georgian Dream has seen its popularity fall due to discontent over its failure to address economic stagnation and perceived backsliding on commitments to democracy.

Critics accuse Ivanishvili who is widely seen to be calling the shots in Georgia of persecuting political opponents and creating a corrupt system where private interests permeate politics.

Saakashvili was forced to flee Georgia at the end of his second term as president in 2013.

Ivanishvili became prime minister after Georgian Dream first won a parliamentary election in 2012.

He stepped down in 2013 but since then he has been widely believed to be the man in charge in the tiny Black Sea nation.

He made a political comeback in 2018, when he took over as leader of Georgian Dream.

Read more about: Georgia

Read more

NEWS WRAP

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

"Near abroad" elections. Nagorno-Karabakh. "March against terror."
rant revenge

Kadyrov Accused of Masterminding Murder Plot Against Georgian TV Host Who Insulted Putin

The suspect was working “on the orders of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov,” the would-be victim's boss said.
black sea tensions

NATO to Ramp Up Georgia’s Security Against ‘Aggressive’ Russia: Official

A NATO official called the strategy “hybrid defense.”
Military buildup

Tensions Are Flaring Between Georgia and Russia-Backed South Ossetia. Here's What's Happened

Both sides accuse each other of "provocative" military actions along their disputed border.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.