Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Half of Russians Skeptical Toward Navalny Poisoning – Poll

Updated:
European scientists established that Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Soviet-designed Novichok group. Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP

Around half of Russians believe that Western secret agents orchestrated leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny's poisoning or that he wasn't poisoned at all, according to an independent survey published Thursday.

Navalny fell into a coma on Aug. 20 on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He was flown for treatment to Germany two days later, where European scientists established that he was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Soviet-designed Novichok group.

Nearly half of Russian respondents told the Levada Center polling agency they believe that Navalny’s poisoning was either faked or a “provocation” by the West. 

According to Levada, 30% of respondents said the incident was “staged” and 19% said that foreign intelligence agencies arranged and executed the poisoning.

Only 15% agreed with Navalny’s own assessment that Russian authorities carried out the poisoning in an attempt to “eliminate a political opponent.”

The survey comes as the U.S. State Department laid the blame for Navalny's poisoning on Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) after the publication of a joint media investigation implicating an FSB chemical weapons unit. 

There is no plausible explanation for Mr. Navalny's poisoning other than Russian government involvement and responsibility,” CNN quoted an unnamed State Department spokesperson as saying Wednesday.

The State Department accused Russian authorities of promoting “numerous, often contradictory, conspiracy theories” as a “means to deflect attention from the serious questions before the Russian government.”

The European Union has sanctioned six Russian officials and a state scientific institute over the poisoning. Moscow, which denies both the poisoning and the government’s involvement, retaliated this week with travel bans targeting officials from EU member states.

Levada polled 1,617 Russians by phone on Dec. 21-23, 78% of whom said they closely follow or have heard something about Navalny’s poisoning.

Read more about: Navalny , Poll

Read more

public opinion

2 in 5 Russians Don’t Believe Navalny Was Poisoned – Poll

The findings come as Navalny’s approval ratings have more than doubled in the past year, the survey said.
Protest

Navalny Allies Jailed for Tweets Supporting Anti-Government Protests

The two activists were jailed for 30 days for tweets calling for anti-government protests.
Putin

Fewer Than 60 Percent of Russians Plan to Vote in 2018 Elections — Poll

53 percent of respondents said they would vote for Vladimir Putin
Putin

Majority of Russians Ready to Hand Putin Fourth Term

One in five couldn’t name who they’d vote for, while one in 10 said they wouldn’t cast ballots

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.