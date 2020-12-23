Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Colombia Expels Russian Diplomats on Spying Accusations – Reports

Chepa Beltran / VWPics / Universal / TASS

Colombia has expelled two alleged Russian intelligence officers working under diplomatic protection earlier this month, media reported Tuesday. 

Colombian authorities said the Russian diplomats violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations but would not detail why they left, according to Reuters. The news agency reported that President Ivan Duque declined to reveal additional information, telling local television it would violate the “principle of continuing bilateral relations.”

Colombia’s head of migration Juan Francisco Espinosa said the two Russian diplomats had left on Dec. 8 and also declined to explain why.

Given the circumstances in which these two officials, these two people, left, they cannot return to the country in the short term,” Reuters quoted Espionsa as saying.

Citing unnamed sources, Colombia’s El Tiempo newspaper and other outlets reported that the two Russian diplomats were spies tasked with collecting military and economic intelligence. They were said to have an interest in Colombia’s energy industry and mineral commodities, and had been attempting to recruit sources in the city of Cali.

The publication identified the men as Alexander Paristov and Alexander Belousov, both of whom had allegedly been in Colombia for more than two years. Colombia’s W Radio station reported, also citing unnamed government sources, that Paristov is an alleged member of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and the second diplomat a member of the GRU military intelligence agency.

Moscow ousted two Colombian diplomats in retaliation to Bogota’s move, Reuters cited the Colombian foreign ministry as saying. 

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has not publicly commented on the tit-for-tat expulsions.

Read more about: Latin America

Read more

team effort

Mexico to Test Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine

Mexico's foreign minister said Russia's testing offer is “very good news because again we buy ourselves time.”
opinion Fyodor Krashennikov

After Bolivia, Don't Expect a Thaw in Russia

The swift collapse of the Evo Morales regime hands all the trump cards to adherents of harsh police tactics and tough responses.
Contested results

Russia Recognizes Bolivia’s Interim Leader as Violence Continues

“Russia will perceive Mrs. Añez as Bolivia’s leader, but only until the elections,” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister said.
Latin America

Russia Warns U.S. Against Meddling in Venezuela Crisis

Russia has sided with President Nicolas Maduro in his stand-off with opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.