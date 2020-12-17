Support The Moscow Times!
Russia's Coronavirus Testing Slows Amid Surge in Cases – Reuters

Updated:
Russia's single-day high of more than 29,000 Covid-19 infections on Dec. 6 dropped to around 26,000 days later. Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP

Russia has carried out 10% fewer coronavirus tests so far in December than it had by the same time last month despite the country's ongoing surge in new infections, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Coronavirus tests fell by 825,000 (11%) in the first two weeks of December compared to the first two weeks of November, Reuters said, citing its own calculations of official coronavirus task force figures. 

Reuters said it spoke with officials in three Russian regions who said healthcare workers had been informally instructed to reduce testing due to shortages of doctors. 

The news agency also said it spoke with patients, doctors and officials in 11 Russian regions who said people with Covid-19 symptoms can wait days or face outright refusals to be tested.

