'Funny to Read': Russia Reacts to Navalny Poisoning Investigation

Senior Russian diplomats and state television pundits have dismissed media investigations into leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s poisoning and accused their authors of illegal invasion of privacy. A joint investigation published by several media outlets this week claimed Federal Security Service (FSB) chemical weapons experts had tailed Navalny for years, including on the day he was poisoned. Navalny’s own video naming his alleged poisoners crossed 10 million views on YouTube in less than 48 hours.

The joint Bellingcat, CNN, The Insider and Der Spiegel report was “funny to read,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov — the first Russian official to publicly react to the investigation — said Wednesday. Lavrov accused the United States and other Western countries of orchestrating the recent hacking and poisoning reports. “The manner in which this news is presented speaks to only one thing: Our Western partners lack any ethical standards or skills of normal diplomatic work and an unwillingness to comply with international legal norms when it comes to establishing facts,” he said. Speaking at a press conference in Croatia, Lavrov also addressed speculation about the Kremlin’s silence following the stories. President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman abruptly canceled daily media briefings after the joint investigation was published, saying he needs to prepare for Thursday’s end-of-year press conference. “The logic here is [...] if Moscow has been silent for two days, then it’s guilty. The inferiority of this approach, in my view, is obvious to any sane person,” Lavrov said.