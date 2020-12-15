Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Congratulates U.S. President-Elect Biden After Electoral College Confirmation

Updated:
In his message to Biden, Putin said he hoped the U.S. and Russia can put aside their differences and work together to solve global problems. David Lienemann / Official White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College confirmed his win, the Kremlin announced Tuesday.  

Putin is one of the last world leaders to congratulate the president-elect, with his message coming six weeks after the Nov. 3 vote in which Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump. The Kremlin maintained that it would wait until the election results were officially confirmed to congratulate Biden.

Putin wished Biden success and expressed confidence that “Russia and the U.S., which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing.” 

He added that “Russian-American cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of the peoples of both countries and the entire international community.”

“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contacts with you,” Putin said.  

The announcement comes shortly after U.S. media reports of hackers linked to Russian intelligence services breaching several U.S. agencies. Russia has denied the allegations published in Reuters and The Washington Post. 

Ties between the U.S. and Russia have hit post-Cold War lows in recent years, exacerbated by Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, the conflict in eastern Ukraine and allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. 

Read more about: Joe Biden , Putin

Read more

'that's not enough'

Putin Still Won't Congratulate Biden Despite Start of Formal Transition

The Kremlin reiterated that Putin won't congratulate Biden before the election results are officially announced.
Power broker

Putin Says Turkey's Syria Operation May Allow Militants to Escape

The Russian president said he is not sure if Turkey can get the situation under control.
Not a fan

Putin Slams Climate Activist Greta Thunberg's UN Speech

The Russian president described Thunberg as a kind but poorly informed teenager.
maintained ties

Putin Says No Proof Iran Was Behind Saudi Oil Attacks

"We condemn these attacks but we are against shifting the blame to Iran because there is no proof of that," Putin said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.