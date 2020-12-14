News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Truce breach

The Russian army on Saturday reported a violation of the ceasefire that ended the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in November in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A spokesman for the Russian peacekeeping forces confirmed "exchanges of fire with automatic weapons," telling the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that requests to respect the ceasefire had been sent to both parties.

Double kill

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny allegedly survived a second poisoning attempt with the Novichok nerve agent before being evacuated to Germany, Britain’s The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed western intelligence sources.

Officials at the Siberian hospital where Navalny was initially treated before being flown to Berlin disputed the second poisoning account, saying no outside persons had come into contact with the anti-corruption campaigner.