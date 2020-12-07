Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Anatoly Malrtsev / TASS

Mass rollout

Moscow began distributing Russia’s homemade coronavirus vaccine to high-risk groups — health, education and social workers aged 18-60 — at 70 clinics.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said up to 7 million people have to be inoculated as part of the voluntary Covid-19 vaccination drive. Around 2 million Russians are expected to be vaccinated with the free two-shot jab in December.

Scattered rallies

Opposition protesters in Belarus rallied Sunday in the latest of nearly four months of demonstrations against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko.

AFP
AFP

In contrast to mass Sunday protests that have taken place since the August vote, the opposition has for weeks sought to foil a toughening crackdown by staging numerous smaller protests. Minsk police said that around 300 people were taken into police custody during the protests in Minsk.

Revisionist power

Russia lashed out at the United States as a “revisionist power” after its immigration authorities classified Russians born on the disputed Kuril Islands who apply for diversity visas as Japanese nationals.

Japan, which claims the islands as its Northern Territories, and Russia have yet to strike a formal peace deal over the territorial dispute.

Cattle call

Villagers in the Far East republic of Sakha held an online bovine beauty pageant, with contestants from across Russia’s largest federal subject submitting photos of their best-dressed livestock.

Twin bulls Ootoy and Tootoy wearing sailor’s jackets and caps were named the winners of the second annual contest.

Ykt Top
Ykt Top

All of the lights

A fireworks plant caught fire in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, setting off a mass explosion and lighting the night sky with a dangerous fireworks display.

Over 400 firefighters were reportedly deployed to put out the blaze at a two-story pavilion that was fully stocked with fireworks ahead of the New Year.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more

record-setting spread

Russia Suggests Domestic Travel Ban to Slow Coronavirus

Russia's health minister said traveling between regions, as well as within one's own region, should be restricted until the virus is under control.
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Dec. 7

Record-breaking new cases. Deaths surpass 40,000. Vaccine race.
laid to rest

Chechen Who Beheaded French Teacher Buried on Home Soil – Reports

Video on social media showed attendees shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Great”) as they walked alongside pallbearers.
ongoing opposition

Belarus Opposition Rallies in Scattered Protests

More than 100 people have reportedly been detained so far.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.