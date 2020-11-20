Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Confirms Record 24K Coronavirus Cases

Russia became the fifth country to report 2 million Covid-19 diagnoses this week. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

Russia has confirmed more than 24,000 new infections for the first time since the pandemic hit the country eight months ago.

Russia’s coronavirus information center confirmed a new record of 24,318 infections across all 85 regions Friday. Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s outbreak, recorded a new daily high of 6,902 cases as did St. Petersburg with 2,394.

Almost a quarter of all those infected did not exhibit symptoms, the information center said.

Officials say infection rates per 100,000 people have more than doubled from 6.1 in October to 15.3 in November.

The national coronavirus caseload reached 2,039,926 one day after Russia became the fifth country to report 2 million Covid-19 diagnoses.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose to 35,311, a figure widely believed to be undercounted due to tallying methods, after 461 people died in the past 24 hours.

The virus has increasingly strained hospitals in the regions as the second wave has intensified, with severe shortages of hospital beds, staff and medicine reported across the country. 

In recent weeks Russia has re-imposed a nationwide mask mandate and advised regional leaders to restrict hours for bars, nightclubs and other late-night establishments but has held off on wider lockdown measures, citing the need to keep businesses open.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

bed-count boost

Russia’s Arctic City of Murmansk Opens Coronavirus Hospital Constructed in 2 Weeks

Nowhere in the country has a hospital been erected as quickly, regional authorities say.
return to normalcy

Russia Plans to Resume International Flights in July – Reports

Flights to and from 15 countries, including China, South Korea, Turkey and European countries, are reportedly on the list.
GUINEA PIGS

Russia to Start Testing Coronavirus Vaccine on Paid Participants – Head of Study

Participants who complete the trial will be paid 100,000 rubles ($1,450).
no access

Coronavirus Seals Off City Near Secret Russian Nuclear Accident Site

Entry to Severodvinsk will be restricted after the city's coronavirus outbreak intensified.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.