Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow, St. Petersburg Residents Least Likely to Catch Coronavirus – Study

Both Moscow and St. Petersburg set single-day records for new coronavirus infections Friday. Sergei Bobylev / TASS

While Moscow and St. Petersburg are the epicenters of Russia’s coronavirus outbreak, a new analysis claims that its residents are among those with the lowest risk of getting coronavirus within the country.

Residents of Perm and Voronezh, on the other hand, are among those most likely to contract the virus, with the risk of getting infected 15% higher than the national average, according to the research arm of Russia’s dominant lender Sber.

The Siberian cities of Irkutsk and Novosibirsk followed with 7% higher risk of contracting the virus, according to SberIndex research cited by the RBC news website.

Using a so-called symptom checker service, SberIndex named Moscow and St. Petersburg among the cities where residents are least at risk of Covid-19 infection.

Both cities set single-day records for new coronavirus infections Friday as the second wave of the pandemic that has affected more than 2 million Russians shows no sign of slowing down.

Other low-risk cities include the Pacific port of Vladivostok, southern Russia’s Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don, as well as Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Ufa and Tyumen.

The cities of Khabarovsk, Krasnoyarsk, Chelyabinsk, Omsk and Saratov had risk levels on par with the national average.

The analysis is part of SberIndex’s large-scale study into how the Russian economy is handling the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

It found that year-on-year consumer spending has fallen by 2.7%, with tourism and entertainment the hardest-hit industries while spending on medicine increased.

A record number of Russians have been infected and killed by Covid-19 in recent weeks as the second wave shifted from the capital to far-flung regions less equipped to manage the strain placed on their healthcare systems.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

fresh air

Traffic Jams and Jubilation as Moscow Emerges From Virus Lockdown

The swift lifting of the unpopular restrictions brought a welcome taste of freedom but spurred skepticism.
restriction lifting

Moscow Lockdown to End as Russia Eases Anti-Virus Measures

Residents have been required to obtain digital permits for public transport and taxis since mid-April.
return to normalcy

Russia Plans to Resume International Flights in July – Reports

Flights to and from 15 countries, including China, South Korea, Turkey and European countries, are reportedly on the list.
GUINEA PIGS

Russia to Start Testing Coronavirus Vaccine on Paid Participants – Head of Study

Participants who complete the trial will be paid 100,000 rubles ($1,450).

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.