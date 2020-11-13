A Russian Town Gets Rid of Its Lenin Street and Emotions Run High

In a cramped office decorated with posters of Stalin, a veteran Communist Party member addresses a group of concerned citizens, banging his fist on a desk.“Friends, we are at war,” Alexander Golovanov declares.

“They want to take away our history and pride.”

The ancient town of Tarusa, 140 kilometers south of Moscow, still has a statue of Lenin in its central square, and until recently its communist party headquarters were located on Lenin Street. But in October, the town council voted to replace the Soviet-era names of 15 streets and one square with pre-revolutionary names, splitting opinion and dredging up Russia’s complicated relationship with its past.

Lenin Street is now Kaluzhskaya Street, a reference to the surrounding region. Other streets named after communist leaders including Anatoly Lunacharsky and Marxist revolutionaries like Rosa Luxemburg have also been renamed.

“We wanted to show that our town is more than just its Soviet history, it has a longstanding culture going back over 700 years”, Sergei Manakov, a local deputy from the ruling United Russia party who voted in favor of changing the street names told The Moscow Times.

“You can find a street named after Lenin in every corner of Russia. This way we stand out.”

According to research conducted by Yandex in October 2017, there are 5,776 streets in Russia named after Lenin. Tarusa isn’t the only place in Russia to have renamed them. Moscow and St.Petersburg — formerly known as Leningrad — changed many street names honoring communist leaders in the early 1990s.

However, what is currently happening in Tarusa runs against recent “state-directed trends,” said Andrei Kolesnikov of the Moscow Carnegie Center. He pointed to the fact Russians have expressed increasingly positive opinions about the Soviet Union over the years, with nostalgia toward the U.S.S.R. and approval of Stalin hitting record highs in the past year or so.

Three out of four Russians think the Soviet era was the best time in their country’s history, according to a March survey by independent Levada Center pollster.

Tarusa’s decision to de-sovietize its streets has polarized its 10,000 inhabitants.

Sergei Yelizarov, another deputy who was instrumental in the renamings said he hoped the switch would lead to a “shift in thinking among our residents.”

“When walking the streets, we want Turasian’s to identify with our town and not with an ideology that is long gone”

Both Manakov and Yelizarov stressed that the renaming of the streets only applies to the old town and there is “absolutely no talk” of tearing down the Lenin statue that dominates the newer central square of Tarusa.

Nevertheless, the town’s decision has enraged Russia’s longtime Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov who called the new law “a humiliation of the great Soviet era.

“Tarusian officials have followed the path of Bandera, the Nazis and fascists,” Zyuganov said, referencing a Ukrainian early-twentieth-century ultranationalist leader. He warned that the town was on the brink of the large-scale decommunization seen in Ukraine since 2015, a process that is frequently criticized by Russian state media and officials.