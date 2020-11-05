Russia Says 'Obvious Shortcomings' in U.S. Election System

Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said outdated legislation and a lack of regulation had revealed flaws in the U.S. electoral system, as votes were being tallied to decide the next American president.

The knife-edge U.S. presidential race was tilted toward Democrat Joe Biden early Thursday, but President Donald Trump claimed he was being cheated and went to court to try and stop vote counting.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that both candidates had an equal chance of winning and pointed out "obvious shortcomings in the American electoral system."