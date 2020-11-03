Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Calls Vienna Attack 'Cruel and Cynical Crime'

By AFP
Updated:
The shootings were carried out in six locations, including near a synagogue and the world famous opera house in the heart of Austria's capital. Christian Bruno / EPA / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called the Vienna shooting a "cruel and cynical" crime in a condolences telegram to the Austrian leadership.

Four people were killed in multiple shootings in Vienna on Monday evening in what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a "repulsive terror attack".

In the telegram to Kurz and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Putin "strongly condemned the cruel and cynical crime which once again confirmed the inhumane nature of terrorism".

He "expressed confidence that forces of terror will not be able to threaten anyone or sow discord and enmity among people of different religions," said a statement on the Kremlin website.

"Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to step up cooperation with Austria and other members of the global community in the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism," it said.

Putin "conveyed words of sympathy and support to the family and friends of the victims and also wished all the wounded a quick recovery".

