News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

France in terror

The man suspected of beheading a French teacher who had shown his students cartoons of the prophet Mohammed was an 18-year-old born in Moscow and originating from the southern Russian region of Chechnya, news reports said Saturday.

A Russian embassy spokesman dismissed Russia’s links to Abdullakh Anzorov, the suspect who was fatally wounded by police, saying he had lived in France for the past 12 years where he received asylum.

Karabakh flare-up

Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating a new ceasefire Sunday, as they tried for the second time in a week to bring a halt to fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

A previous ceasefire agreed a week ago fell apart amid mutual accusations and continued fighting that has left hundreds dead and forced tens of thousands from their homes.

‘March of Partisans’

Belarusian police detained more than 200 people Sunday as tens of thousands marched against strongman Alexander Lukashenko in defiance of police threats to open fire after weeks of demonstrations.