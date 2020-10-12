News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Far East crackdown Russian police roughly detained 25 people at a protest Saturday backing a jailed former governor in the country's Far East, the first harsh crackdown on the long-running demonstrations. Police hit protesters with batons and one man was carried unconscious into a police van while a woman who fainted lay on the ground. The detentions came as demonstrators held their 92nd daily protest in support of former governor Sergei Furgal in the city of Khabarovsk, more than 6,000 kilometers (3,700 miles) east of Moscow. Karabakh flare-up A Russian-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan failed to hold on Sunday, with both sides accusing the other of intensive shelling of civilian areas and escalating two weeks of fierce clashes.

Aris Messinis / AFP

Renewed fighting over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian enclave inside Azerbaijan, has seen more than 450 people reported dead and thousands forced to flee their homes. It has stoked fears of a full-blown war embroiling Turkey, which supports Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a military treaty with Armenia. ‘March for Pride’ Police deployed water cannon and stun grenades and detained nearly 600 opposition demonstrators in Belarus' capital Minsk on Sunday, some of the harshest tactics seen since a disputed election that handed President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

Natalia Fedosenko / TASS