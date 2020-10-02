Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s New Coronavirus Cases Hit 4-Month High

Russia has the world’s fourth-highest number of coronavirus infections. Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russia confirmed 9,412 new coronavirus cases Friday, crossing the 9,000 mark for the first time in four months as the rising number of new infections across the country stokes fears of a new lockdown.

Russia, which has the world’s fourth-highest number of infections at 1,194,643, has seen its daily caseload rise sharply from less than 5,000 to nearly 9,500 over the past month.

The last time Russia recorded more than 9,000 new coronavirus infections was on June 1, when total cases were one-third of the current count.

Deaths nationwide also passed the 21,000 mark with 186 fatalities confirmed Friday — the most in two months and two weeks. 

The Open Media news website reported Thursday that Russia broke its record for symptomatic cases — 6,519 — since the start of the pandemic. The previous record stood at 6,418 on May 9. 

Moscow continues to lead all Russian cities and regions in daily recorded cases with 2,704 confirmed infections Friday. The city's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said it has seen more than 5,000 hospitalizations per week and more than 1,500 severe cases during its latest surge.

Though health officials have sought to assuage fears of new lockdown measures, Sobyanin warned Thursday that he may reinstate tough measures if Muscovites fail to observe health guidelines.

He has already announced an extended two-week school break, forced offices to send one-third of their workforce home starting next Monday and strongly urged the elderly to stay indoors.

The Kremlin said Friday it was not yet discussing new restrictions in light of the Covid-19 surge.

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

arriving aid

U.S. Plane With Donated Ventilators Lands in Russia

"In times of crisis, the United States and Russia must work together," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said.
Siberian Jesus

For This Russian Messianic Cult, Coronavirus Isolation Is a ‘Blessing’

As the pandemic sows fear and uncertainty, some are looking to a Siberian mystic for answers.
over capacity

Coronavirus Patients Line Siberian Hospital Hallways – Reports

Footage shared by medics and residents showed gurneys in hallways at hospitals refitted for Covid-19 patients.
dress code drama

Russian Coronavirus Nurse Scolded for Wearing Bikini Under See-Through Gown

She had reportedly wore the bikini because “it gets too hot in the protective equipment.”

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.