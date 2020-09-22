Russian Authorities Storm Siberian Commune, Arrest Messianic Cult Leader

A Siberian messianic cult leader and his deputies have been detained at one of their communes on accusations of creating a religious association that uses violence, Russia's Investigative Committee said Tuesday. Armed agents were filmed storming the Church of the Last Testament's compound in a southern district of the Krasnoyarsk region. The agents can be seen placing its leader Vissarion Christ the Teacher, whose followers believe that he is the reincarnation of Jesus of Nazareth, inside one of several helicopters deployed in the raid.

Russia’s FSB is storming the Siberian settlement of the Church of the Last Testament and has arrested its leader Vissarion, who says he’s a reincarnation of Jesus Christ and has some 4,000 avowed followers. Vissarion and his aides were taken away in helicopters, Mash reports. pic.twitter.com/CiION9ml7x — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) September 22, 2020

“Fifty police vans, 50 buses, an ambulance and medical workers are driving over here,” the Tayga.info news website quoted local resident Alexander Staroverov, who witnessed the early-morning raid, as saying on social media. Investigative Committee and Federal Security Service (FSB) agents detained Vissarion, a former policeman whose secular name is Sergei Torop, as well as two of his deputies. The Investigative Committee said that the cult's leaders “used its members’ money and psychological violence” against them, causing “serious harm” to some members’ health. Investigators intend to charge them with creating a religious association that uses violence, the Investigative Committee's statement said. The Church of the Last Testament reported raids and interrogations in February in connection with a fraud investigation into a school attended by its members’ children, according to Interfax.