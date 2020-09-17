Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Socialist Symbols Wanted’: U.S. Artist Wants Lenin Corpse in D.C.

David Datuna’s mausoleum replica plans are the second controversy surrounding Lenin’s resting place this week. Vasily Kuzmichyonok / TASS

An American performance artist has announced his intent to buy Vladimir Lenin’s embalmed corpse from Russia and move it to the United States.

Georgian-born David Datuna shocked the art world after he ate Maruizio Cattelan’s $120,000 work titled “Comedian” — which consisted of a banana taped to a wall — at Art Basel in Miami last December. 

On Thursday, Datuna said on social media that he wants to build a replica of Lenin’s Red Square mausoleum in Washington and move the communist leader’s embalmed body there.

The artist argued that the U.S. was growing closer to socialist ideals while Russia, where the 70-year Soviet experiment ended in 1991, was moving in the opposite direction.

Russia has long been an empire with its emperor. The U.S., meanwhile, is moving towards communism and socialist ideas,” Datuna wrote on Instagram.

Today, the attributes of the mausoleum and Lenin are more needed by the United States than Russia,” he said.

Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov criticized Datuna’s proposal, calling the mausoleum and other Soviet relics “sacred.” 

“[The Americans] should cherish their own values. We’ve protected and looked after ours and will continue to do so,” Zyuganov said. 

“They are sacred to us, whereas [the Americans] are destroying their own statues, even barbarically decapitating Columbus,” Zyuganov said, referring to this year's wave of Black Lives Matter protesters toppling monuments linked to colonialism and slavery.

Datuna’s mausoleum replica plans are the second controversy surrounding Lenin’s resting place this week. On Monday, the Russian Union of Architects abruptly canceled a contest to redevelop the Moscow landmark after a barrage of criticism from the Soviet founder’s admirers.

Read more about: Lenin , United States

Read more

tough guy

I'm Ready for Another Cuban Missile Crisis If You Want One, Putin Tells U.S.

Over five decades on, tensions are rising again over Russian fears that the U.S. might deploy missiles in Europe.
Latin America

Russia Warns U.S. Against Meddling in Venezuela Crisis

Russia has sided with President Nicolas Maduro in his stand-off with opposition leader Juan Guaido.
Defense

Russia Welcomes Trump Offer of New Nuclear Pact, Awaits Details

Russia cautions that it’s received no specific proposals yet.
United States

Russian Media Blames U.S. Diplomat for Embassy Incident, Despite Video

ADD CORRECT TEXT

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.