Russia Denies Claims of ‘Highly Improbable’ Coronavirus Vaccine Results

Russia has pushed back against claims its published research into a Covid-19 vaccine included “highly improbable” and “statistically unlikely” results. A group of scientists and doctors published an open letter to Russia’s Gamaleya research center, which is leading the Sputnik V vaccine’s development, and renowned British medical journal The Lancet on Wednesday outlining a number of concerns over apparent “duplication” of results regarding antibody production in patients who were administered the vaccine in Phase 1/2 trials. Almost 30 health and science professionals have signed the letter as of Thursday afternoon, which calls on Russia and The Lancet to publish the full raw research results so they can further scrutinize the data.

Deputy research director of the state-run Gamaleya institute Denis Logunov, the study’s lead author, hit back against suggestions the data could be falsified. He confirmed Thursday that he had submitted the original data as well as a “full clinical protocol” to The Lancet’s editorial office. One U.S.-based scientist who peer-reviewed the original research told The Moscow Times he does not share the concerns raised in the open letter. “Bottom line, I saw no reason to doubt the legitimacy of these results over others I have read and reviewed. But of course one can never know,” said Naor Bar-Zeev, an associate professor and deputy director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University. “Recalling that the numbers are small, and events are few, it is not surprising that percentages are repeated or discrete distributions look similar,” Bar-Zeev said, referencing the claim that seemingly duplicate antibody levels were observed across different groups of patients given different vaccine formulations — an occurrence deemed “highly improbable” by the study’s critics. “I have reviewed the claims in the open letter, and find no cause for concern. … I saw nothing untoward in the reported results. Having since reviewed in great detail all the claims, I am still happy with the veracity of the data.” The Lancet did not confirm whether it had received the full clinical protocol and original data from Russia. The journal yesterday encouraged the study’s authors to engage with and respond to the concerns raised in the open letter.

news Russia Begins Final Trials of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine Read more