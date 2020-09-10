Serbia Drops Out of War Games With Russia in Belarus

Serbia has dropped out of planned military drills in Belarus with Russia after pressure from the EU, the Balkan state's defense minister said Wednesday.

Serbia -- an EU candidate country that also maintains close ties with Moscow -- was due to participate in the 'Slavic Brotherhood 2020' exercise with Russian and Belarusian troops this month.

"We are asked, at the cost of leaving our European future... to abandon the planned military exercises with Belarus," said Serbia's Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

Serbia, which is militarily neutral, faced "great and undeserved pressure from the European Union" and would suspend military drills with all partners for six months, he added.

Serbia and Belarus have friendly ties, with Belgrade hosting strongman Alexander Lukashenko last December.