Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Belarus Opposition Leader ‘Kidnapped’ By Masked Men – Reports

Maria Kolesnikova. Tut.By via AP / TASS

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova has been kidnapped by masked men in central Minsk, media reported Monday, citing eyewitnesses.

Kolesnikova, 38, was one of a trio of women who united to challenge Lukashenko in last month’s presidential elections after other opposition candidates were either jailed or driven to flee Belarus. She is the only member of the trio to have remained in Belarus since the election, with presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fleeing to neighboring Lithuania and Veronika Tsepkalo to Poland.

Eyewitnesses described seeing masked men in civilian clothes capturing Kolesnikova and forcing her into a dark minibus labeled “Communications” outside the national arts museum in Minsk, the news outlet tut.by reported. 

Minsk police said they were verifying reports of Kolesnikova’s kidnapping. The city's police force later told the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency that it could not confirm the reports.

Belarus’ coordination council, set up to oversee the transfer of power to Tikhanovskaya, told the RBC news website that Kolesnikova is one of three council members with whom it has lost contact.

“We can only assume, but it’s obvious that the authorities are doing everything to prevent the council’s work as much as possible,” Pavel Latushko, former culture minister and currently a senior member of the transitional council, told Interfax.

The disappearances took place less than 24 hours after some 100,000 Belarusians took to the streets for a fourth weekend to protest the results of the Aug. 9 election where Lukashenko claimed an overwhelming majority of votes for his sixth term in office.

Lukashenko has accused the council of attempting to seize power and warned of “adequate measures” against its members.

Read more about: Belarus

Read more

Europe united

EU Approves Belarus Sanctions

The EU will draw up a list of targets in Belarus for a new round of sanctions in response to the country's post-election crackdown.
calling for change

Belarus: Symbols of the Opposition

White bracelets, flowers, a punched fist and a Soviet-era song have become symbols of opposition to Lukashenko's rule.
end to violence

Tens of Thousands Rally in Belarus Against Post-Vote Crackdown

In apparent concessions, Belarus released more than 1,000 detained protesters and the interior minister apologized to injured bystanders.
opinion Mark Galeotti

Lukashenko’s Gamble on Thuggishness

Like a gambler who knows he has bet all he has and cannot afford to lose, the Belarusian strongman has doubled down.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.